He Got Really Sweaty On A Date With A Coworker And Decided To Clean Himself Up With Clorox Wipes At Her House, But It Seriously Burned His Skin And Created A Really Awkward Situation

When you’re young, you’ll do bizarre things for love that end up backfiring because you just don’t know any better. TikToker @quincytheonly is describing a hilarious incident where he attempted to clean himself with disinfectant wipes after being invited over to a girl’s house.

When he was around 21 years old, he worked with a girl who was a lot older than him. She was in her thirties. They would often hang out with each other outside of work but had never gone so far as to stay overnight at each other’s houses.

One day, they had been having drinks at a bar when she asked him if he wanted to go back to her place. Of course, he enthusiastically agreed, thinking he would get lucky that night. However, they had been sitting on an outdoor patio at the bar, and the weather was warm and sunny that day. As a result, he was very sweaty and was in no condition to cozy up next to a girl.

Later, after they had been hanging out at her place for a while, she suggested that they watch a movie in her bedroom. He agreed, then excused himself to go to the bathroom. While in the bathroom, he searched for baby wipes that he could use to clean himself up.

He couldn’t find any, but he did spot a container of disinfectant wipes. He decided to quickly clean himself with the wipes, figuring that they would remove 99.9 percent of the bacteria and odor from his body.

So, he yanked his pants down, grabbed a wipe, and began to lather his crotch with it, making sure to reach every sweaty crevice. After pulling his pants back up, his groin instantly started to experience an intense burning sensation. He noted that it felt like his skin was melting off his body.

At first, he tried to shrug it off, but the pain became too much for him to bear. He began to yell, which led his coworker to knock on the bathroom door and ask if everything was alright. He informed her that he had a “situation” going on, and she instructed him to open the door.

When he opened the door, he asked her to splash some water on his “situation.” The water was cold, which elicited more screams from him. His coworker hastily turned the sink faucet to generate a flow of warm water.

Once his crotch had been rinsed with warm water, he started to feel a bit better. She grabbed a couple of magazines and fanned him as he recovered from the ordeal. Finally, she asked him what had happened.

