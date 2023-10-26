He Has A Checklist For You To Help Get A Handle On How Damaged You Might Be From Modern Dating

Between the fear of commitment and getting catfished by fake online dating profiles, it’s no wonder that dating in today’s world is extremely challenging.

Finding an authentic connection with someone is tough when everyone seems to create an enhanced version of themselves on Tinder or Hinge.

In addition, modern-day dating is normalizing harmful behaviors regarding love and romance. So, of course, many people are affected negatively by this and may even be discouraged from dating due to the difficulties they have experienced.

A psychologist on TikTok @moderndaypsychologist has a checklist for you to measure exactly how damaged you are from modern-day dating. If you’ve experienced more than half of these, congrats, you’re damaged by dating!

The first one is ghosting, which most of us are familiar with. Next, there’s cookie jarring, which is a lesser-known phrase.

It refers to a situation where someone is keeping you around as a backup option in case their main relationship goes south.

The third is a bizarre-sounding term – breadcrumbing. This is when an individual will lead you on with no intention of pursuing a real romantic relationship while giving you just enough affection to keep you on the hook.

Another familiar issue is catfishing, something that is a lot easier to do now in the age of technology. Then, we have gaslighting.

Gaslighting is very common not only in the context of romantic relationships but also in familial ones and even friendships.

