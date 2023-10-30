He Left His Date And Told Her To Walk Home Alone After She Humiliated A Friend By Accusing Them Of Skimming Pizza Money

For the last three months, this 52-year-old man has been going out with Addy, 53.

Early on in their relationship, he loved how kind and personable she was. She seemed like the type of person who never wanted to hurt someone’s feelings or offend anyone.

Addy went through a divorce with her now ex-husband because he had an affair, and they had three children together.

She has a friend named Bertha, 50, whom she is extremely close with.

Bertha is currently engaged to a well-known businessman in their town, and he isn’t positive, but he thinks that Bertha has a successful career as well.

Recently, he and Addy went to a gathering with about 10 to 12 friends, and Bertha was in attendance.

They were all having a blast, eating and talking.

By 6 p.m., the group ate all of the food, and Bertha offered to go get a pizza for pickup.

“She comes back with five boxes of pizza and several bags of soft drinks and beer. Important: everyone gave her money to contribute. She hands Abby part of the goods, and Addy asks for the receipt. Bertha handed her the receipt, and Addy went from zero to 100. She accused her of skimming the pizza money and that she owed her five dollars. Addy’s face went red, and she looked furious,” he said.

