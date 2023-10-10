He Proposed To His Fiancée In Italy But Didn’t Mention Wanting A Prenup Until Last Week, So His Fiancée Went To Stay At Her Mom’s House, And He’s Now Refusing To Tie The Knot Without Having A Prenup In Place

Just a few months ago, this 29-year-old guy proposed to his fiancée, who is 27.

They took a trip to Italy together, and he decided to pop the big question over a romantic dinner. He knows it might have been cheesy, but his fiancée loved it and enthusiastically agreed to marry him.

So, ever since they’ve gotten home, she has been excitedly planning every last detail of their wedding.

“Sometimes to the extent of calling me at work to confirm colors or styles of certain decor pieces,” he explained.

“I work in tech, it’s a pretty well-known company, and my job pays decently. My fiancée works in retail. She obviously doesn’t make as much as me, but I don’t mind financially supporting her.”

For a bit more insight into their finances, he also owns the home they currently live in together and pays more than half of their bills. They also don’t plan to have kids in the future.

However, after he broached the topic of a prenup about a week ago, his fiancée was completely caught off guard.

It all began one evening when she had cooked him dinner. They’d both had a long day and sat down to eat together and relax.

Then, while they were eating, his fiancé brought up some legal details for their wedding. He listened and nodded along to what she was saying and occasionally interjected to provide his input or ask some questions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.