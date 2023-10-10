He Recently Inherited A Home From His Grandfather And Wants To Kick Out The Former Renters To Sell The House, But His Wife Implied That He Would Be A Terrible Person For Taking The Home Away From A Family

This man’s grandfather owned several commercial and residential properties, and in his will, he left a house to each of his grandchildren.

Sadly, his grandfather passed away.

The house that his grandfather left for him is in a different state from where he lives right now.

At first, he was going to sell the house once the lease was up for the people who are currently renting out the house.

The end of the lease is approaching soon, so not long ago, his wife went to the house to inspect it and then found a real estate agent to deal with the sale of the house for them.

Later on, he and his wife both went to see the house and assess what they needed to fix up prior to the sale, and they met the current renters.

“They tried to talk us into not selling the house and extending their lease. They’re a family with kids and, according to them, rent is going up in the city, and they can’t afford another rental house. They’ll have to go to an apartment that will cost more, won’t have a yard, and their kids will have to change schools,” he said.

He’s empathetic to their situation, but the renters didn’t persuade him to change his mind about selling the house. He has never been a landlord before, and he doesn’t want to be one.

While he didn’t feel any differently about his decision, his wife was convinced by the renters’ argument.

