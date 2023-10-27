He Recently Proposed, But Then He Ran Into An Old Classmate, And This Girl Is Making Him Think He Should Leave His Fiancée

This 31-year-old man proposed to his 27-year-old fiancée a couple of months back, and he originally met her four years ago.

They actually started dating when the pandemic hit, so they spent lockdown together in a country where the COVID protocols were extra crazy.

Due to all of this, they got close quickly, and they started living together almost right away, which he says really did help them to build a solid foundation in their relationship.

They also discussed what their future would look like on the earlier side of things, and they got a lot of major discussions out of the way, such as if they want to have kids and if their values align.

They found that they were on the same page about a lot of things, except the kids thing, but they’re trying to work through it.

He would characterize himself and his fiancée as the picture-perfect couple, and he thought he was as happy as he could possibly be. But then he ran into someone from his past that made him change his mind.

One of the dreams that he and his fiancée have shared involved opening up their own company, and that’s something they accomplished this year.

Now, a 30-year-old woman made an appointment at their business, and when she walked in, he was surprised to see that she was actually someone he had gone to high school with.

He said hello to his old classmate and introduced her to his fiancée before they got down to business.

