He Refused To Give His Neighbor A Free Dental Checkup Even Though They’re Going Through A Rough Financial Patch And Got Accused Of Being Selfish And Heartless

This man is a dentist, and he currently lives in a suburban neighborhood that is pretty small. He also has one female neighbor in her thirties named Karen.

“She has always been friendly but not particularly close to me,” he said.

Yet, just the other day, Karen decided to approach him and ask if he could provide her with a dental checkup for free.

He was seriously caught off guard by that request, too. After all, dentistry is his profession, and since he relies on his job to make ends meet, giving out services for free just doesn’t make any sense to him.

Still, Karen went on to explain that she was experiencing some financial struggles right now. So, she claimed that she just couldn’t afford any dental care right now.

“She also said she knew I had the skills and equipment, and it wouldn’t cost me anything since it was just a checkup,” he added.

He did take some time to think over the request. However, in the end, he just felt uncomfortable providing a checkup for free.

He told Karen that dentistry was his livelihood, and there was no way he could work for free– even if it was a neighbor.

“And I did suggest some low-cost dental clinics and offered to help her find affordable options,” he recalled.

