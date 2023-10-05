He Secretly Asked Not To Be Paired Up With His Stepsister For A School Project, But His Whole Family Found Out And Thinks That Was A Mean Move

This 16-year-old boy and his stepsister, also 16, are in a couple of the same classes, including social studies.

Their teacher let them know that they have a project coming up soon, and she’ll be pairing them up. It’s a big project, so they’ll have to work with their partners for a long time.

“I knew my stepsister would want to be paired with me, so a couple of weeks before the pairs were assigned, I asked the teacher if she could not pair us up,” he said.

After discussing the issues for several minutes, his teacher assured him that she would make sure not to pair him with his stepsister for the project, and this made him feel a lot better knowing that he didn’t have to worry about that possibility anymore.

Once their social studies teacher announced who their partners would be for the project and he wasn’t paired up with his stepsister, unfortunately, his stepsister wasn’t thrilled about this at all.

She ended up questioning their teacher about why he wasn’t his partner. In response, his teacher said that she wanted to make sure that people were paired up with students they hadn’t had the chance to interact with and work with much so far.

At the end of the school day, his stepsister vented to her mother about the situation. From there, her mother informed his father of his stepsister’s frustrations.

“Then, they both complained to the teacher and lied and told her that both my stepsister and I had complained to them. The teacher was like, ‘I thought he didn’t want to be paired with his stepsister,’ and it became a fight between them,” he explained.

After his father and stepmother spoke with his teacher, his father asked him what happened and what he’d done so that he wasn’t paired up with his stepsister for the project.

