He Snapped And Called A Begging Woman A Disgusting, Terrible Person, And One Of His Customers Said His Behavior Was Wrong

When you are a business owner and have people sitting outside your store asking for money, it can be really hard to figure out how to approach the situation.

One man who works at a retail store recently caught a woman begging outside his shop in a lie, and when he called her out on it, he was accused of being too harsh with her.

He’s 24-years-old and is a manager at a large retail store. The other day, he received a complaint that a woman in her 30s named Jane was sitting outside his shop with a puppy in her lap, asking people for money.

This wasn’t unusual, as even though his store has a no panhandling policy, he gets the occasional person asking for money outside his store now and then. The same day, he received a call from a local police officer, telling him that Jane was also seen asking for money inside a truck with two other guys in it.

Not seeing the truck, he told the police not to worry about it and that he’d handle the situation with Jane himself. When he went outside to talk to Jane, she told him she was waiting for her mom to pick her up and that she’d be gone soon.

He told Jane that he had a no-loitering policy but that he’d let her sit outside and wait for her mom as long as she stopped asking for money.

“I keep an eye and watch as people give Jane food, gloves, a blanket, dog treats, and other items,” he recalled.

“I had an employee take off their uniform and listen to what Jane was saying. Jane was greeting customers and then followed it up with a compliment as they walked by. If a customer engaged her, Jane would ask if they’d like to pet her puppy. If they did, then Jane would tell the customers how she’s been stranded here for two hours, she’s cold and hungry, has no money, and doesn’t know when her ride will be here.”

Later in the day, he received another complaint about Jane, so he went outside and told her she’d have to leave the property. When he went back into the store, he watched Jane go to the store’s back parking lot on his security cameras. He watched as Jane got into a pickup truck with a guy, dropped off the puppy, and then walked back toward the store.

