He Snapped At His Sister For Her Jealous Behavior At His Wedding After She Started Moping About How He Had A Closer Relationship With His Stepkids Than She Had With Hers

Sibling rivalry and jealousy happen in just about every single sibling relationship. It’s a part of life, but when it gets in the way of special occasions or happy celebrations, it can be a real bummer.

One man recently snapped at his sister, who’s been jealous of how he has a closer relationship with his stepchildren than she does with hers after she moped about it during his recent wedding.

He’s 40 years old and recently married his 36-year-old girlfriend, Lexi. He and Lexi have been in each other’s lives for 12 years and in a relationship for three. This was their second time getting married, and Lexi has two daughters, Hannah and Daisy, from a previous marriage.

Hannah is 14 years old, and Daisy is two.

“I love both Lexi and the girls very much, but I have never tried to force myself as a father to them since I knew Hannah remembered her bio dad real well and has struggled immensely with his abandonment,” he explained.

“It happened naturally when Daisy called me ‘dad’ one day and hasn’t called me anything else since. Hannah has also started referring to me as her dad but still calls me by my first name.”

His close relationship with his stepdaughters was confirmed at his wedding when his family pulled him aside at the reception, and Hannah and Daisy surprised him by asking him to adopt them. It was a beautiful moment.

Most of his family and loved ones were extremely happy for him, except for his older sister Claire, who’s been extremely jealous.

Claire also has her own stepchildren, and they’ve been in her life since she married their dad 12 years ago. However, she doesn’t have nearly as close of a relationship with her stepchildren as he does with his, especially because their mom is still very involved in their lives, and they were older when Claire came into the picture.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.