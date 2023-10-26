He Sold His Great-Grandmother’s Heirloom Piano, And His Family Is Furious

When this guy’s great-grandmother passed away, she left behind a significantly valuable family heirloom: her grand piano.

In his great-grandmother’s will, she said she was leaving it to him since he has always been very passionate about music, so she wanted him to have it.

He’s been playing the piano since he was quite young, and his great-grandmother appreciated how much he adored it.

“However, my current living situation doesn’t allow for such a large item,” he explained. “I live in a small apartment in the city, and the piano has been in storage for the last 5 years, incurring monthly storage fees.”

“Recently, I’ve faced some financial hardships, and after careful consideration, I decided to sell the piano.”

“I used the money to pay off some debts and set aside a portion for my future, possibly for a down payment on a house.”

As soon as his family members found out that he sold his great-grandmother’s piano, they were absolutely livid with him.

The majority of his loved ones believe he had no right to sell it, and he should have allowed the piano to remain in their family so it could be passed down to their future generations.

His family thinks that the piano is such an important and sentimental part of their family and that alone outweighs what it’s worth money-wise.

