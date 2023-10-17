He Thinks That Rich Parents Shouldn’t Spoil Their Kids With First-Class Seats, Even If It Splits Up Families On Planes

What would you do if you were rich? It’s something that many of us probably fantasize about on a regular basis. You might imagine purchasing several mansions in idyllic locations, driving a fancy new sports car, or filling a walk-in closet with expensive luxury items. But do your daydreams ever include flying with your family on a plane while seated in different classes?

Samuel Leeds (@samuel_leeds) is a millionaire property investor and social media influencer. He shared a clip on TikTok of his family’s seating arrangements on an airplane while on a family trip, and it has left many users divided in the comments section.

In the video, the father of two filmed his children sitting in economy class with their nanny and waved goodbye to them as he made his way over to the front of the plane, where he was enjoying an elaborate meal with his wife in the luxury of first class.

The TikTok showcased his thoughts on how wealthy parents should treat their children. “Rich people, don’t spoil your kids,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video. He added that he walked “past business class because I earned it.”

When he arrived at his seat, his wife can be seen raising a glass of wine. At the end of the clip, he asked viewers if they agreed or disagreed with the seating arrangements.

Many TikTok users could not comprehend how a parent could feel comfortable with leaving their kids behind and questioned what kind of lesson his parenting style was really teaching the children.

“This is so strange to me. Maybe I’m just weird. No matter how rich I was, I wouldn’t want to be away from my kids on a flight,” commented one user.

“This is essentially teaching those children that money is more important than family as they didn’t want to sit with their kids there too,” stated a second.

“Dangerous and selfish! It’s not about rich people spoiling their children, it’s about children’s safety!” exclaimed a third.

