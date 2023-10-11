He Thought His Wife Was Cutting The Strings Off His Pajama Pants, Yet Wouldn’t Admit It, But It Turned Out That Their Cat Was The Culprit

This 34-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife have been married for a decade, but lately, he’s been noticing something strange happening in their household.

He and his wife do not have any kids, so it’s just the two of them under one roof, along with their beloved cat.

Within the last year, give or take, he has realized that the tie strings on the bottoms of his pajama pants have been vanishing left and right.

“It can only be her removing these because we don’t have kids, and I’m the only one who actually has to leave the house to go to work, so she’s alone in the house a lot,” he explained.

“Her pants still have all their strings, but none of mine do. I have bought more pants to replace the ones with missing strings, but those eventually go missing, too.”

“We have a good relationship, and IDK why she denies it when I ask about it. It’s really not that big of a deal, so I don’t really press the issue. It’s just really bizarre.”

His wife does enjoy playing jokes on him, and he’s the same way, but he was quite puzzled over what point she was making in stealing his strings from his pajama pants.

Yesterday, he decided to investigate further, and he pulled out all of his pajama pants, then looked to see if somehow the strings had retracted in a weird way or something.

That wasn’t it, however, as the strings were straight-up missing. He then thought about his cat, and he knows that his cat will take things and hide them underneath the couch.

