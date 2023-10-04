He Told A Girl He Was Casually Dating They Didn’t Have A Future Together Because She Wants Children, But She Accused Him Of Using Her Even Though He’s Been Honest About Not Wanting Kids Since The Beginning

This guy is currently single and has been trying out the dating pool.

The last girl that he went on a few dates with didn’t really work out, so he met a new woman– and they have been seeing each other causally for the past couple of weeks.

“We’ve gone on a few dates, and it has been fun,” he said.

But, just yesterday, everything went sideways after talks of the future came up.

For context, ever since they met, he’s told the girl that he just wanted to keep things casual. After all, he isn’t looking to commit to a serious relationship right now.

Yet, he still received a long text from her yesterday– in which she admitted that she wanted things to get more serious between them. The girl also opened up about liking him more than she initially thought she would.

While that might have been flattering, it still didn’t change his feelings on the matter.

“I told her as gently as I possibly could that I was not interested in something serious with her because our life goals are different,” he recalled.

Apparently, she wants to have kids; meanwhile, he is not interested in starting a family. They both knew that they had different views on children before they started seeing each other, too.

