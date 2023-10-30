He Told His Girlfriend That They Will Never Get Married Or Buy A House Together Because He Was Badly Burned By His Ex, But She Thinks That’s Just Selfish

Four years ago, this 34-year-old man’s three-year relationship ended.

He and his ex-partner had a child together and lived in the UK.

However, he’d originally been against having children because he was concerned that if they broke up, he would be cut off from his children.

Plus, he didn’t want his children to be raised in an environment where their parents weren’t together.

During their relationship, he used inheritance money to purchase his grandparents’ home, which his mother was born in.

From there, he spent the rest of his inheritance on renovations that he did himself.

“My ex was on the deeds, as she had made a big song and dance about not me not loving her or our son, and if I die, they become homeless. Eventually, against my better judgment and threatened with losing my child, I caved,” he said.

When their son was 2-years-old, his ex began to have an affair with a man who was older than her father.

Then, she ended their three-year relationship and moved out.

