He Told His Wife That He’s Not Sacrificing His Golf Time Just So He Can Babysit His Stepdaughter

When you’re married, you would hope that your spouse won’t make any decisions that would drastically change your daily routine without your consent, right?

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for every couple.

One man’s wife changed his stepdaughter’s custody schedule without consulting him first, and now she expects him to watch her during the hours he usually goes golfing with his family.

He’s 38 and has been married to his 34-year-old wife, Jane, for five years. When they got married, he officially became the stepfather of her nine-year-old daughter, Emily, who lives with them Monday through Thursday and then goes to her dad every Friday through Sunday.

“From the beginning, Jane told me Emily doesn’t need a second father figure, as she has her dad to fill that role,” he said.

“I was only supposed to be a trusted authority figure in case she ever needed anything. I didn’t mind and try my best to respect that boundary. She’s a sweet child anyway and doesn’t cause trouble, so it’s not like I have to discipline her. Her father is also a good dad.”

Recently, Emily’s dad married a woman with two kids who lived with him two of the three days Emily was with him. Unfortunately, Emily and her new step-siblings don’t get along, and it’s turned into a pretty toxic situation.

Things got to the point where Emily’s dad reached out to Jane and asked if they could adjust their custody schedule so that Emily and her step-siblings could be separated. This wasn’t too big of a deal as they live close to Emily’s dad, so they could easily make adjustments.

However, Jane went ahead and finalized Emily’s new schedule without consulting him. Now, Jane is taking a certification course for the next year and won’t be home on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which is now when Emily will be with them.

