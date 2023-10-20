He Told His Younger Siblings That If Their Stepmom Adopted Them, Then Their Biological Mom’s Name Would Be Replaced On Their Birth Certificates, And It Caused All Of His Siblings To Refuse To Be Adopted

This 16-year-old boy is the oldest, and he has three siblings.

He has two sisters, Calia, 13, and Thea, 11, and a 10-year-old brother named Dex.

Tragically, their mother passed away eight years ago.

Thea and Dex were too young to remember their mother too well. But he has more clear memories than Calia does since he’s the oldest.

Since their younger siblings don’t have as many memories of their mother, he and Calia tell them wonderful stories to keep her memory alive.

He also has tons of pictures and videos of her that he’s shown to Thea and Dex. They’ve asked both him and their father questions about their mother.

Two years after their mother’s passing, their father met their stepmother.

They got married after dating for about seven months.

Prior to their marriage, there was a discussion about their stepmother adopting them, but he rejected the idea right away.

