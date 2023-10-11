He Took One Day Off From Work Next Week To Relax, But His Girlfriend Is Annoyed That He’s Refusing To Cook Them Dinner That Night

This man and his girlfriend currently live together, but he does about 90% of the cooking in their home.

This isn’t because his girlfriend is a bad cook, though. Instead, it’s just more convenient for him to cook since he works from home– allowing him to have dinner ready for his girlfriend once she gets off work. Plus, when they are both at home, they usually cook together.

However, next Friday, he booked himself a day off from work and intends to take it easy.

“I plan to relax and enjoy a new video game that I’m really excited about that comes out that day,” he said.

But it appears that his girlfriend wasn’t really on board with him taking a day off from cooking, too.

For context, she typically plans out their meals in advance. That way, they know what ingredients to buy at the grocery store and can mitigate any food being wasted.

So, after he took off from work next Friday, she pointed out how, since he wouldn’t be working, he could prepare a bigger meal.

“That takes a bit longer as I won’t be tired from finishing work,” he added.

That wasn’t what he had in mind, though, and he tried to tell his girlfriend that he just planned to get takeout. He took a day off to relax, not spend time cooking.

