He Turned Down A Homecoming Proposal From A Random Girl At School Because He’s Already Going With His Girlfriend, And Got Accused Of Being A Jerk For Rejecting A Girl In Front Of Everyone

This 17-year-old boy is currently a high school senior. Homecoming is approaching quickly.

He doesn’t normally like attending dances, but he was nominated for Homecoming Court, so he feels like he should go since he’s involved with that.

“I was in my Physics class when this girl came in with some of her friends holding up signs. It was clearly a Homecoming proposal, and it was cute until she said MY name and looked straight at me. Like, I’ve literally never spoken to this girl in my life, so I obviously said no,” he said.

Plus, he is in a relationship, and he and his girlfriend were planning to attend the dance together.

His girlfriend is in a lot of the photos that he posts on his Instagram, and most of the students at his school who know him are aware of his relationship. Because of this, he was baffled that this girl asked him to Homecoming in the first place.

“I tried to be polite and turned her down and brought up my girlfriend, too. It all seemed fine until later on when her friends called me a jerk for rejecting her in front of everyone,” he explained.

From his perspective, public proposals like this are outrageous, and even more so when the person proposing hasn’t talked about the idea ahead of time with the person they want to ask.

When he and his girlfriend planned to go to the dance together, he didn’t ask her publicly. Instead, they just discussed it and decided that they’d attend the dance. His girlfriend goes to another school, so they had to plan ahead.

“My sister is saying I should’ve just brought the girl to the dance since it took a lot of courage of her to ask me, and my girlfriend wouldn’t care (which is true; my girlfriend would be fine with it), but it still feels disrespectful of me to do,” he shared.

