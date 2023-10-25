He Upset His Wife When He Pointed Out That His Son Is Always Going To Come Before Her

This 32-year-old man has a wife who is 30, and his wife is always worrying about money and their financial situation.

He doesn’t think his wife should be so nervous about money, and he thinks her worries are largely misplaced.

He has mentioned to his wife that his income is not about to change in the near future, so he questioned her about what she wanted them to do about it.

Well, her solution for how they could make more money really did rub him the wrong way, as it involved profiting off of his son.

“She suggested that when my son (she is his stepmother) turns 18, we should start charging him rent,” he explained.

“I immediately shut down that idea and told her we would have to think of something else because there’s no way I’m charging my son to live in our house.”

“She said it was reasonable since I was paying most of his college tuition, but I told her there are alternatives. I suggested we stopped eating out so much because it’s $50-$100 per meal, but she didn’t like that idea.”

He then went on to make more recommendations for how he and his wife could cut their spending to end up with more money in their bank account, but she shot all of his ideas down.

He then said he was open to her coming up with some ways for them to save, but his son can’t be a source of income for them.

