He Wants To Buy New Random Clothes Just To Fill Up His Side Of The Closet To Prevent His Wife From Taking Over The Rest Of His Space, But He’s Not Sure If That’s Too Petty

This guy is the type of person who hates when clutter interferes with his day-to-day habits.

For instance, he hates when a container is so filled up that it becomes difficult to use. Or if he is in the kitchen and cannot open a drawer because something is wedged inside, it seriously frustrates him.

One of his largest pet peeves is also when he goes to get clothes out of his closet and finds that they’ve gotten wrinkled after being packed in too tightly. Or if a pile of items topples over after trying to grab one specific garment.

So, he realized that the simple way to combat these feelings is by not overloading his space with too many belongings.

“When I buy something new, if I have a choice between overloading my space, buying new storage, or getting rid of something old, I usually end up at Goodwill,” he said.

However, he is married, and his wife is apparently the complete opposite. She owns a ton of clothes for all different occasions and needs.

He has, for the most part, accepted this, too, since his wife uses all of the items and doesn’t spend a lot of money on expensive garments.

“She’s absolutely amazing at finding good stuff at Goodwill or Ross that was like $80 to $200 and is now $5 to $20,” he revealed.

“But her side of the closet is always overflowing.”

