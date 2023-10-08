He Wants To Cut His Daughter Off Financially After She Told Him Not To Expect Any Help In His Old Age

This 44-year-old guy has been married for two years. However, his daughter, who is 23, really does not get along with his wife.

For context, this is his second marriage, and he started dating his wife while his daughter was away at college. His ex-wife doesn’t like his new spouse, either, and he thinks that’s a big reason why his daughter doesn’t.

“My daughter can’t really seem to point to exactly what she doesn’t like,” he noted.

Instead, his daughter just has a general hatred for his wife– claiming that she is “stuck up” or “always has an attitude.”

Anyway, his daughter recently graduated from college. So, as she begins looking for employment in her field of choice, he and his wife have been providing financial assistance to help her pay her bills.

“We usually give her around $1,000 a month,” he said.

After a recent argument at their home, though, he’s considering withdrawing financial support altogether.

It all began when his daughter was at his house recently, and she and his wife got into a disagreement. Apparently, his daughter had left behind a mess in the kitchen, and his wife wasn’t happy about it.

He was forced to step in and try to diffuse the situation, too. But then, while he was playing mediator, his daughter began screaming at him.

