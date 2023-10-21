He Wants To Dump His Girlfriend Because She’s Planning To Visit Her Longtime Guy Friend In Mexico And Didn’t Invite Him To Tag Along

This 62-year-old man has been dating a woman, who is 60, for about six months now. And for the most part, their relationship has been “wonderful.”

However, he has just one issue with his girlfriend– the fact that she has a longtime male friend.

Apparently, his girlfriend has been friends with the guy for over 25 years. The guy is much older than her, in his eighties, and was a successful physician who eventually retired.

So now, the guy lives in an “ex-pat town in Mexico.” His girlfriend’s guy friend is also divorced and was apparently “alienated” from his kids.

“My girlfriend talks with the guy on the phone once a week, and she goes there to visit a few times a year,” he revealed.

There is also a trip coming up with his girlfriend planning to travel to Mexico to see the guy, and he just isn’t okay with it.

According to his girlfriend, the friendship is entirely platonic. In fact, she claimed that she was actually bringing one of her friends– an 82-year-old woman– with her on the vacation. Her goal is to play matchmaker and set up her guy and gal friends.

Regardless, he still is not thrilled about the trip for a few reasons. First of all, he’s talked about how that part of Mexico seems like a fun place to visit. He has also openly expressed interest in traveling there with his girlfriend.

“But she has not invited me to join her on this trip,” he said.

