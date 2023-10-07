He Wants To Take An Extended Work Trip To Japan And Invited His Girlfriend To Go, But She Gets “Triggered” Anytime He Brings Up The Country Since His Ex-Fiancée Was From Japan

Have you ever been in a relationship where if you ever mentioned anything about your ex, your current partner would get really annoyed or freaked out?

One man wants to go on an extended work trip to Japan, which happens to be where his ex-fiancée was from, but now his current girlfriend is feeling triggered and doesn’t feel comfortable with him going there.

Six years ago, he was engaged to a woman from Japan. He met her while traveling back and forth for work and spent a lot of time in the country during their five-year relationship.

Eventually, things didn’t work out, and he broke up with this woman. Now, she lives in Los Angeles and is happily married. While his relationship may have ended, his love for Japan and Tokyo never died.

“I really grew to love the city and culture,” he said.

“I’d learned a good amount of the language while being there and had plans to return and travel to Osaka prior to COVID shutting everything down.”

Currently, he’s with a woman he’s been with for two years, and things have been going really well for the most part. However, she gets really triggered whenever he mentions anything related to Japan, even if it has nothing to do with his ex-fiancée.

His girlfriend becomes furious whenever he mentions something about Japan and even begins yelling and accusing him of being obsessed with the country and not over his ex. It’s gotten to the point where if he wants to practice his Japanese, he has to hide in another room and only spend 10-15 minutes a day on DuoLingo while wearing headphones.

Recently, he received some news that has his girlfriend on an emotional rollercoaster.

