He Was Supposed To Go To His Friend’s Wedding Abroad, But His Girlfriend Is Upset And Doesn’t Want Him To Attend Because Some Of His Friends Made Rude Jokes And Snide Comments About Her

Have you ever had a partner request that you not attend a certain event or go on a special trip for one reason or another?

One man was recently upset with his girlfriend, who doesn’t want him to travel abroad to attend his friend’s wedding after she overheard his friends say some mean things about her. Now, he’s trying to figure out how to make things right.

He’s 25, and his girlfriend is 27 years old. In a few days, he’s due to go abroad for a friend’s wedding. He’s already bought his plane tickets and made accommodations for the trip, as he’s been planning to go for months.

However, his girlfriend does not want him to go, refuses to go with him, and she’s been giving him mixed signals.

The last few times his girlfriend was with his friend group, who will be at the wedding with him, she heard them saying mean things about her.

“I just saw it as banter at the time, hence why I didn’t feel the need to say anything to them, but she argues that if it were banter, she’d have been in on the jokes,” he said.

“Instead, it was all behind her back.”

His girlfriend had only met his friends a few months before they had started speaking poorly of her, and she’s been very insecure since then.

His friends would make comments about her being too emotional and having trust issues, but he later realized that his girlfriend had those problems because, for a while, he wasn’t the best boyfriend, and she was simply reacting.

