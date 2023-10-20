He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Has A Boyfriend, And He Can’t Help But Feel Like She Misled Him

Two weeks ago, this 20-year-old guy met a girl the same age as him in one of his college classes, and she actually asked him for his phone number.

He gave his number to her, and it turns out that they have class together so much that they see one another 4 days a week.

She started texting him a lot, and he thought she was really attempting to get to know him. Also, after class every day, she would come and talk to him and walk with him to their next classes.

One weekend, she asked him to go out with her on a coffee date, and he said yes. On their date, she talked about a lot of deep things, like being in love and expectations from relationships, and she even shared information with him about her past.

She also was really touchy-feely with him, and she was coming onto him strong. The date was excellent, and they talked about going out on a second date.

In the days that followed, they texted and chatted, and he decided to see what she was up to the next weekend.

Well, she told him that she has plans with her boyfriend, which really did leave him feeling confused.

She never once mentioned her boyfriend to him before, and she never said that she was in a relationship.

He has not asked her out since because he feels weird asking out a girl who clearly has a man already.

