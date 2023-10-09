He Went Through His Wife’s Phone While She Was Asleep And Discovered She Had Been Having An Affair With Her Coworker

This 31-year-old man and his wife, 27, have been married for a little more than a year.

They have been together for more than six years in total.

Throughout their entire relationship, he believes that they always had a strong foundation of trust.

He and his wife own a home and two vehicles, and they have a dog.

While they don’t yet have children, he had been dreaming about trying to have children together this year.

Not long after he and his wife got married, she started conversing with a man she worked with, 27.

At first, he didn’t have an issue with this and didn’t think he had a reason to be concerned.

However, she quickly started communicating with her coworker all the time.

Then, he noticed that the amount of intimacy between him and his wife dramatically decreased. At the time, he didn’t believe that it was related to his wife talking to her coworker.

