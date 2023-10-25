Her 44-Year-Old Single Mom Is Pregnant Yet Again, And She’s So Angry Since She Knows She’s Going To Be Forced To Help Her Parent This Child Too

This 20-year-old girl goes to college full-time and still lives at home. The reason why she still lives at home is because she essentially helps her mom parent.

Her 44-year-old mom is a single mom with three children younger than she is, and since her mom works a lot, she’s left to care for her siblings.

When her mom is not working, she’s sleeping, and she is the primary caregiver for her siblings right now.

“It is to the point where I watch and take care of my little siblings more than my mom does, and they listen to me more than they do her,” she explained.

“I love them more than life itself, but being a caregiver to children I never had is exhausting. Especially since she pays me very, very little for it, and I can’t get a job because they’d have nowhere to go if I did. I am stuck caring for them, but it is worth it because they need a mom figure.”

Lately, her mom has been acting really strange, so she already guessed it had to be because her mom is pregnant yet again.

She then came across a piece of paper in her mom’s bag, confirming her suspicion, and she is so angry at her mom for getting pregnant.

Her mom has a boyfriend that she has only been dating for several months, and she’s sure that as soon as this guy finds out about her mom’s pregnancy, he’s going to leave her.

This means she’s going to have to step up once more to parent another child her mom brought into the world.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.