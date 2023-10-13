Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Spend Thousands On Outfits For Events She Attends With Him, But This Isn’t How She Wants To Spend Her Money And Thinks He Should Be Buying This Stuff For Her

This 32-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been dating for 14 years.

They actually grew up with one another, and they come from the same background, which is the working class.

She and her boyfriend both went to college and did great. She now works as an architect, and her boyfriend has an excellent job at a bank, and they live in London.

They make very good money, but her boyfriend makes an insane amount of money. This has never really caused problems between them since they aren’t motivated by money, though it is nice to be able to afford the things they want in life.

So, as part of her boyfriend’s job, he gets invited to tons of upscale dinners and events, and she’s allowed to come too.

She gets dressed up for every single event, but the women who are married to or dating her boyfriend’s colleagues go all out.

They wear dresses from Balenciaga or other insanely premium designers, and their clothes are super pricey.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend asked if she would be willing to buy something more flashy and expensive to wear to an awards ceremony they had to attend.

“It was just one night, and it was very fancy, so I agreed and spent an eye-watering amount of money on a dress,” she explained.

