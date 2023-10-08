Her Boyfriend Berated Her For Her Weight And Basically Admitted To Leading Her On About Wanting A Second Child For The Past Five Years

This 38-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 44, first met about 12 years ago– when she was five-foot-eight and weighed approximately 175 pounds.

Since then, her weight has ebbed and flowed over the years. At her lowest, she once weighed about 150 pounds; meanwhile, her highest non-pregnancy weight was 215 pounds.

Right now, she is basically in the middle– coming in at 190 pounds.

She and her boyfriend also have a 6-year-old daughter, and when she first became pregnant with their child, she was also 190 pounds. Yet, her boyfriend all of a sudden has a lot to say about her weight.

For context, the issue stems back to the fact that she wants two children. She’s never hid this from her boyfriend, either, and they’ve actively tried to get pregnant again.

But, it just was not working out the way she had hoped, and her husband was eventually seen by a fertility specialist. It turned out that his fertility was of very “poor quality,” and the doctor claimed it was unlikely that she would even get pregnant.

However, it was not a death sentence. The doctor did give her boyfriend suggestions on how to improve his fertility, and she’s frustrated that he has not shown any interest in changing his bad habits.

“Like cutting down on the drinking and daily smoking,” she said.

And even though her boyfriend is the one who needs to change if they want to have another kid, he has begun attacking her own habits and physical appearance.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.