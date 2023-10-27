Her Boyfriend Confessed To His Girl Best Friend That He’s In Love With Her

This 18-year-old girl has a 19-year-old boyfriend, and they have been dating for more than a year. She admits they have ups and downs, like anyone else, but lately, everything has been going great between them.

Now, her boyfriend has a girl best friend named Kate, whom he met online. He never actually met Kate in real life, yet he would talk to her on a daily basis, mostly about things he happened to be struggling with.

When she started dating her boyfriend, she wasn’t worried about Kate until she saw that Kate was being super flirtatious towards him.

He also tried to meet up with Kate, but she pleaded with him to block Kate and quit speaking to her.

She was terrified that her boyfriend would cheat on her with Kate or end up falling in love with Kate, and it was at this point that she viewed Kate as a threat to her relationship.

Six months after all of this went down, she figured out that her boyfriend was texting Kate behind her back, even though he had promised not to.

This meant her boyfriend had been lying to her, and she called him out on his lie. His reason for texting Kate was that he needed to speak to her about his problems, but she thought he should be coming to her about that, not Kate.

“Not only that, but he also told Kate he was losing feelings towards me,” she explained. “After finding this out, he said he would never cheat on me, but in my mind, he sort of did, at least emotionally. [On] top of that, he mentioned not feeling anything for me or “feeling empty.”

“I reached out to Kate to find out more about the situation, and after a lot of back-and-forth texting, she sent me screenshots of him confessing his feelings. Not only that, but also wanting to text with her over a different platform so I wouldn’t find out.”

