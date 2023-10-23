Her Boyfriend Ended Up In The Hospital Last Night, And When She Went To Visit Him, He Found Out He Had A Secret Second Girlfriend

This 30-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 27, and yesterday evening, he was unfortunately involved in some kind of an accident where he broke his femur.

She learned of the accident a few hours after it had occurred, and when she asked her boyfriend about what hospital he was at, he acted pretty sketchy and wouldn’t tell her which one she could come to see him in.

Thankfully, they live in a very tiny little town, so she was instantly able to piece together which hospital he had to be at.

She went right down to this hospital to find out that she was right; her boyfriend was there, along with his friends and his brothers.

As she got to her boyfriend’s room, she noticed a girl sitting outside who kept looking at her.

“[My] BF was about to be transferred to another hospital for surgery, and as we were walking out, the girl made a point to introduce herself,” she explained.

“Out of shock, I just said I’m his friend, but I could see she suspected. She got into the car with the brothers, and they followed the ambulance.”

“I just drove home. Didn’t talk to the BF as he was unconscious when they wheeled him out.”

Now, this girl introduced herself as none other than her boyfriend’s girlfriend. So, her boyfriend had a secret second girlfriend for the entire time she has been dating him, and she never knew until last night.

