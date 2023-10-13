Her Boyfriend Gave His Former Flame The Bikini His Mom Bought Her As A Present

This 22-year-old girl has a boyfriend two years older than her, and two weeks ago, her boyfriend’s mom bought her a bikini as a present.

She ended up leaving the bikini in the back of her boyfriend’s car, as she was not worried about it going missing, and she knew she would pick it up from him soon.

Now, her boyfriend has a former flame that he used to be in a situationship with before he started dating her, and they have had a few problems with this other girl, but she always gives her boyfriend another chance.

The first time they had a problem was right after her boyfriend said they were exclusive and he was not going to hang out with other girls at his condo anymore.

That day, she saw his former flame at his place. He invited her over while his former flame was there too, and then fell asleep, so her boyfriend didn’t have enough time to get his former flame to leave before she dropped by. She caught him with that other girl in his condo that day.

The second time she had an issue, her boyfriend promised to stop hanging out with his former flame, but she caught him continuously hanging out with her.

She asked her boyfriend to ghost this girl, but he claimed it was too mean, so he wasn’t going to do that.

Several hours later, her boyfriend changed his mind and said he would ghost her, and she took his word for it.

“Anyways, I’m at his condo 2 days ago when I see the IG post of his ex-situationship wearing MY bathing suit,” she explained.

