Her Boyfriend Is Planning To Propose To Her At The Exact Same Luxury Resort Where He Took His Ex On Vacation

This 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 32, and he’s planning on proposing to her sometime in the near future.

While that should be exciting and something she’s looking forward to, she can’t get past one major detail that’s rubbing her the wrong way.

You see, her boyfriend used to take his ex-girlfriend on vacation to a 5-star resort that costs $2,500 a night to stay there.

For two consecutive years, her boyfriend took his ex to this resort to celebrate her birthday.

“I haven’t been there, and he wants to bring me to that place because that hotel is located in a beautiful location and [the] amenities are amazing…to help me rest for a week,” she explained.

“But when I heard from our mutual friend that my BF is planning for a proposal during that trip, I was worried and confused…”

“I mean, just taking me there for a relaxed vacation is great, but a proposal? Wouldn’t his memory with [his] ex (i.e., enjoying [the] sauna, swimming, etc.) eventually come up during our time there?”

She knows her boyfriend only has wonderful intentions with wanting to take her to this specific luxury resort, but she’s so concerned that she’s going to ruin the entire trip and potentially her proposal with all of the awful things she’s going to be thinking the whole time.

She really doesn’t want her boyfriend to propose to her at the same spot he vacationed with his ex-girlfriend, and that’s fair.

