Her Boyfriend Is Still In Touch With His Ex Since He Bought Her A Car, And Now She’s Constantly Concerned That They’re Talking

This 33-year-old woman began dating a man the same age as her named David back in April of this year.

They initially met on a dating app, and he was the one who suggested that they put the app behind them and become exclusive.

Not long after meeting David, he did bring up his ex-girlfriend. David says they split up after his ex refused to get any kind of job, and he helped her out a lot financially.

David bought a car for his ex, put it in his name, and paid for all of it until she allegedly found a new boyfriend.

David had begged to get his ex back at one point, but she found a new man, and then things were over and done between them. David and his ex split up around a year before she met him.

Since she has been over to David’s place, she’s realized that he still has his ex on his Netflix account.

“I didn’t think it bothered me, but now I’m always wondering if they’re still talking or doing stuff,” she explained.

“I’ve had an ex I begged for back and ended up being FWB in a very toxic arrangement. It’s hard to imagine that flame goes away, and you can just be platonic friends with someone you’ve dated for years.”

“I live an hour away, and our days off only match up every four weeks. I’ve asked him once if he’s spoken to her, and he said about two weeks ago and was vague about it, saying it pertained to the car that’s in his name.”

