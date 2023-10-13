Her Boyfriend Keeps Eating All The Food She Makes Until There’s None Left For Her

Have you ever met a mom who works so hard and cooks for everyone to the point where you hardly ever see her sit down, relax, and eat?

One woman is a hard-working stay-at-home mom whose boyfriend keeps eating all the food she prepares until there’s none left for her.

She’s in a relationship with her boyfriend, and they have three kids together. She’s a stay-at-home mom who does all the household work, including cooking for everybody.

“I do all the cooking, cleaning, and anything kid-related,” she said.

“We are a family of five. I make sure dinner is served before my boyfriend comes home at 5:00 p.m. because I know he is always starving from working hard and providing for our family. So when it comes to dinner, I am always the last to eat.”

She usually spends dinnertime getting everyone everything they need before she can sit down and finally enjoy her meal. Unfortunately, sometimes, her eating schedule is taken advantage of.

The other night, she made a big spread of Chinese food for her family, with fried rice, egg rolls, orange chicken, and prawns. While she was so excited about the food, she still waited a while to eat it as she helped everyone get settled.

Additionally, she had a few stomach issues, so she took some medicine and waited for it to kick in before eating.

“I made my boyfriend’s plate stacked with rice and plenty of egg rolls,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.