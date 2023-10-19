Her Boyfriend Keeps Making Comments About Her Weight And What She Eats, And When She Gets Upset, She Gets Accused Of Being Overly Sensitive

For a year and a half, this 34-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, 45.

Several months ago, they bought a home.

Over the majority of their time dating, her boyfriend has been relaxed and displayed emotional intelligence. Whenever she’s felt hurt by anything, he has been an attentive listener and has done his best to make improvements.

One Saturday night, in the process of buying their house, feeling overwhelmed, she and her boyfriend went out drinking. Their week had been a struggle because of all the stress.

“We got in a huge fight, and he called me ‘fatty.’ This was very upsetting to me because I have struggled with my weight my entire life. I’m always watching my calories and exercising as much as I can, but it’s just something that can creep up on me very quickly if I’m not careful,” she said.

Throughout the last several months, she was insecure due to weight gain, and her goal was to lose some of the weight she’d gained.

However, since she is a single mother to her 10-year-old son, parenting is her main priority, and that was often her focus at the end of the workday rather than going to the gym. Despite how busy her schedule is, she has made a point to work out a few times each week.

According to her boyfriend, he’d only name-called her in retaliation to her calling him ugly, but she doesn’t remember doing so.

The morning after their argument, they told each other they were sorry and forgave one another. They also came to a decision not to drink that much alcohol from then on because they didn’t want to speak that way to each other ever again, acknowledging that name-calling was unacceptable in a relationship.

