Her Boyfriend Of A Few Months Wants To Move In, But She’s Concerned That He’s Just Going To Waste Her Time, Money, And Space Like Her Previous Partners

This 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 31, have been dating for a couple of months now. And not long ago, he moved to a different state to temporarily stay with his sister.

However, while he was living there, her boyfriend’s sister lost her place because she didn’t pay the rent or utility bills. That’s why he now wants to move back to the city and actually wants to live with her.

“But I told him I didn’t want to have another adult in my place due to previous issues of previous partners doing the same thing he’s doing,” she revealed.

For context, the last time she let someone move in, the only thing they did was waste her time, space, and money. So, she doesn’t want to get stuck in the same situation again.

And even though her boyfriend swears he will be different, she has her doubts. Apparently, he already expects to move in with her and have a kid together, despite her already having two sons– who he claims he will take care of.

She has tried to address her concerns about her boyfriend moving in, too. Yet, every time, he just brushes them off– claiming that he’s a “grown man” who doesn’t have time for games.

She just isn’t convinced, though, which is why she told her boyfriend to just stay with his mom until he could physically show her through actions that he is different.

“Within the small time I’ve been with him, he has done questionable actions that make me not want to be living with him,” she reasoned.

Regardless of that, her boyfriend just got frustrated by her suggestion and didn’t want to live with his mom. Instead, he believes that she should just trust him.

