Her Boyfriend Openly Bodyshamed Her To Their Coworkers For Having A Flat Chest

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, also 20, have been dating for about one month.

Unfortunately, despite being early on in their relationship, her boyfriend has been making remarks related to her body that hurt her feelings.

All her life, she has been relatively skinny, although never underweight for her height.

She pointed out that she is flat-chested, and it’s always been something that’s made her incredibly self-conscious.

“Before we got together, my boyfriend had already made several remarks about my flat chest, to which I laughed uncomfortably and just didn’t address because I figured we weren’t dating,” she said.

In hindsight, she acknowledged that regardless of whether or not they had been dating, she should have told him to stop making these comments about her body right away.

Whenever he made these types of comments before they started dating, she would mention how she was fine with having a flat chest because the area she lived in wasn’t safe, so she was relieved that old men didn’t harass her on the streets. In her view, she had made it evident that she was self-conscious.

Over the following several weeks leading up to the start of their relationship, he didn’t make any more comments about her body, so she thought that he got the message and understood that it was inappropriate.

“A couple of weeks ago, he got a haircut, and I admit, it’s not the best. All of my co-workers came to me, making fun of him, but I defended him against them all and shut them down,” she explained.

