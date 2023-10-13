Her Boyfriend Said She Needs To Gain Weight Because He Doesn’t Find Skinny Girls Attractive And He Doesn’t Even Want To Touch Her

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for nearly 3 years.

Throughout the course of their relationship, they both have undergone a lot of changes, especially from a physical standpoint.

They both are invested in their fitness, and her boyfriend enjoys building muscle while she likes to stay fit and toned.

She has always weighed about 160 to 170 while dating her boyfriend, and she was considered to be obese in that weight range, as she is only 5’1″.

She felt really insecure being so big, and back when she was in high school, she did have an eating disorder.

“Exactly 1 year ago, I began my weight loss journey, and I have lost around 54 lbs. and now I’m maintaining my current weight,” she explained.

“And as you might expect, my body changed drastically, but I do feel much much happier In my own skin now. I fit into clothes that I loved and finally gained some confidence back after years of struggling.”

Yesterday, she was talking with her boyfriend about what their future together could look like, and they are struggling with some things.

They were attempting to figure out solutions in order to build a better relationship, and they spent hours trying to work through everything.

