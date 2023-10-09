Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Only Likes Girls That Weigh Less Than He Does And Would Expect Her To Lose Weight If She Ever Got Fat

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 24, and recently, they found themselves discussing what type of person they were most attracted to.

Her boyfriend simply said he likes girls who weigh less than he does. He weighs 150 pounds for reference, and he pointed out that if a girl weighed more than 150, he would instantly not find them attractive.

“He said he could “probably” stay with a girl that weight if she went to the gym and was actively trying to lose weight,” she explained.

“He said he’s “all for body positivity,” but “if your doctor is telling you to lose weight, you need to lose weight and it’s just unhealthy.”

“Also, keep in mind that weight has nothing to do with my type. I’ve dated guys ranging from stick-thin to on the heavier side. I wouldn’t make a guy lose weight unless they wanted to, and it would only be for health, NOT looks.”

Her boyfriend placing such an importance on a girl’s weight is enormously concerning to her, as she struggled with an eating disorder for 13 years.

She’s afraid of being labeled “fat,” and her boyfriend knows she struggled with an eating disorder, though clearly, he doesn’t quite understand.

She has attempted to explain to her boyfriend that it’s a big trigger for her to hear him say he’s only attracted to girls of a certain weight.

Regardless, he keeps insisting it is his “preference,” and she’s not sure if this means she needs to just accept that his feelings are conditional and rooted in her physical appearance.

