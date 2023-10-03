Her Boyfriend’s Mom Gave Him Money To Take Her Out To Dinner For Her Birthday, But Instead, He Pocketed The Cash

This 27-year-old girl has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for a little under three years so far, and they recently took a trip together.

She just found out that her boyfriend’s mom said to her boyfriend that she would like to pay for one of the dinners they went to on their trip as a gift for her birthday.

She didn’t know this at the time, and while they were on their trip, they went out to dinner several times and kept track of all the money they spent.

Later on, they settled up and split all of their trip expenses equally. Her boyfriend never mentioned to her that his mom gave him money to treat her to dinner, and instead, he pocketed the cash for himself.

“A few weeks later, he texts me randomly saying oh, by the way, his mom had paid for one of our meals, and he just subtracted the cost from the amount he owes her monthly for insurance/phone bill, etc.,” she explained.

“However, he also had tracked all meals into our split expenses. So essentially, he is still having me pay this back to him and pocketing the money to put towards his own bills.”

She really belives her boyfriend was planning on keeping this all a secret from her…either that or he really forgot to tell her and made a mistake.

But this is hardly the first time her boyfriend has tried to profit off of her, so this really makes her feel strange.

Another thing worth mentioning is that this trip was one they took with her family, and her family happily paid for a couple of things for the two of them.

