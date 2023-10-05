Her Boyfriend’s Mom Was Seething After Finding Out They Might Get Married And Claimed That She Couldn’t Use Her Boyfriend’s “Noble” Last Name After They Got Divorced, So She Laughed In Her Face

This woman has been dating her boyfriend for four years, and according to her, he has a “noble” last name. There are also apparently laws regarding the use of noble surnames following divorce.

“Like, if you marry into a noble family, you get that surname, but you can’t pass it down to your own family if you get divorced,” she explained.

“I had no idea, and I really don’t care since I come from a different culture where women don’t even take their husband’s surname anyway.”

However, her boyfriend’s mother has never liked her– always claiming that she was not “one of them.”

So, now that she and her boyfriend are thinking about getting married, her future mother-in-law has gone into full-on panic mode.

Recently, she and her boyfriend were also invited to a dinner with the rest of his family. The topic of them possibly getting married also came up, and most of the attendees seemed to be happy about the news.

“I think my boyfriend has the ring, to be honest, and is waiting for the right moment,” she revealed.

While everyone else seemed to be in good spirits, though, her boyfriend’s mom was restless and “rabid” throughout the whole dinner. Her boyfriend’s mom kept trying to listen in on their marriage discussions.

Then, out of nowhere, she screamed at her about how she couldn’t keep her boyfriend’s last name and give it to her children once they got divorced because “it is a noble name.”

