Her Boyfriend’s Nightstand Drawer Is Full Of Women’s Underwear, And He Claims They Belong To His Cousin

This 28-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend for a couple of months so far, and she thought everything was going wonderfully.

That all changed yesterday when she came across the contents of her boyfriend’s nightstand drawer.

Inside, there were women’s underwear and also some socks too that clearly didn’t belong to him either.

When she opened up the nightstand and made that discovery, she instantly closed the drawer and just stood there for a bit, confused.

She has been in prior relationships that involved cheating, so her mind quickly jumped to that being the reason behind the unexpected underwear.

When she got her thoughts together, she walked to the living room and found her boyfriend sitting on the couch.

He looked up at her and asked her what was going on, as he could tell that she was visibly upset about something.

“I was so angry and hurt that I immediately began to cry,” she explained. “I asked him about the drawer, and he said his cousin sometimes comes over and showers, and she leaves clothes here for her to change into.”

“He said he told her to find an empty drawer for all her clothes. Eyes full of tears, I said that his cousin has a drawer full of panties…”

