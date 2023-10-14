Her Boyfriend’s Son Broke A Vase Worth Thousands Of Dollars That She Bought For Only $40 At An Estate Sale, But Her Boyfriend Is Refusing To Pay Her Back

Have you ever had someone break something valuable of yours and somehow have an attitude when you ask them to replace it or pay you back its full price?

One woman found out she bought a vase worth thousands of dollars for only 40 dollars at an estate sale. When her boyfriend’s young son broke it, he refused to pay her its entire value.

She’s 23 years old and loves to shop and decorate her home with things she finds at estate sales.

“I’ve been able to find amazing things for a cheap price,” she said.

“I love to decorate my condo with the things I buy and make sure all my extremely expensive things are kept safe in a storage unit. Once I buy a house in the next upcoming years is when I will bring them out. I went to an estate sale this summer and bought mostly clothes and also a beautiful vase.”

She bought the vase for only $40 and put it up in her home. Then, another friend of hers, who is a collector, noticed the vase and said it looked like an expensive vintage vase. So, she went to get it appraised and found out it was worth $3,500.

Since then, she’s kept the vase on her bookshelf, although she usually would put something that valuable in her storage unit.

Now, she regrets not putting it away sooner.

A few nights ago, her 30-year-old boyfriend went over to her house and brought his 10-year-old son, who mostly lives with his mom, at the last minute because she just had a baby.

