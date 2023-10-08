Her Bratty Niece Ruined Her Daughter’s Brand New Laptop During A Family Party, And She Called The Cops To Escort Her Niece And Sister Out Of Her House

This 43-year-old woman has a 16-year-old daughter.

Her sister, 40, has a 15-year-old daughter, and her sister has always wanted their daughters to be close friends.

“She would only schedule playdates with my daughter and not any of her daughter’s school friends,” she said.

After a while, her niece grew to despise her daughter. Her niece began stealing her daughter’s belongings on occasion, and then her behavior escalated to gossiping about her daughter and spreading lies.

In her opinion, her niece has been spoiled for her whole life, and she thinks that the dynamic between her sister and her niece is like one you would see on TV.

“She had a real-life brat as a daughter, but everyone in our extended family would brush it off as just a ‘fiery personality,'” she explained.

A few days ago, her daughter won a raffle at school. She won the grand prize MacBook. Her entire family congratulated her daughter, except for her sister, who didn’t really seem to care.

Her father’s 78th birthday party was coming up, and she’d sent invitations out ahead of time. On the invitations, she said that gifts were optional because she’d already bought her father quite a few gifts.

On the day of the party, her sister and her niece came over to her house and had a juice maker with some fruits to make smoothies, and they both dashed over to the kitchen to set up all of the smoothie ingredients.

