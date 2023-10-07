Her Brother Called Off His Wedding And Took Back The Engagement Ring After His Fiancée Tried To Force Her To Pay For The Whole Wedding

Three years ago, this 27-year-old woman’s brother, 30, met his fiancée, Ella, 28, at a party.

Even though her brother seemed happy in the relationship, she and Ella never got along, but she tried to be civil when she was around her.

“Ella was mean to me a lot, like A LOT. She would make comments about my weight, my makeup, and especially my dog. She hated animals and hated that I would bring my lab, Toast, to my parents’ or my brother’s house. It always just felt like something aimed to hurt me,” she explained.

She said that Ella’s nasty comments could be described as “mean girl comments” done in a carefully crafted way so that her brother or other people listening wouldn’t pick up on the weight shaming.

She gave examples of Ella asking, “‘Oh, are you sure you want to go out in that? Something looser might be more comfortable,'” or saying, “‘I would loan you a shirt, but I don’t want it to stretch out.'”

After her brother proposed, Ella asked her to be her maid of honor. Ella didn’t have any sisters and apparently didn’t have many female friends, claiming that she lost friends due to them being jealous of her, and she even accused former friends of having crushes on her brother.

Despite Ella’s poor treatment towards her, she decided to accept the offer to be her maid of honor when she saw how happy her brother was at the idea. However, she quickly regretted her decision.

“What I failed to realize when I accepted the role was that to her, maid of honor meant planning the entire wedding. Like I was booking venues, florists, the jazz band, everything. Even worse, she expected me to put MY credit card down for all of it,” she shared.

Apparently, years ago, Ella’s parents had promised that she would have an impressive wedding budget that they were setting aside for her.

