Her Brother Gambled Away The Money She Gave Him For His Daughter’s Surgery, So She Cut Him Off Financially, And Now Her Niece May Not Be Able To Get The Surgery

This 32-year-old woman has always been very financially stable because she has a well-paying job and makes smart investments.

Her brother, on the other hand, could not be more different. He is 35-years-old and has a history of financial struggle– mainly due to a gambling addiction.

So, even though her brother has a wife and two children, she has been financially supporting him and his family for the last seven years.

“I’ve paid for his kids’ school fees, medical bills, and even their rent,” she revealed.

She has also encouraged her brother to go to therapy for his addiction multiple times. But her brother always just promises that he’s “done” gambling and never actually seeks any help.

Yet, just three weeks ago, her brother’s life came crumbling down again.

She found out through a mutual friend that her brother had been involved in a high-stakes poker game. To make matters worse, he lost a massive amount of money during the game.

Now, after hearing about that, she confronted her brother. Then, after she pressed him for more information, her brother admitted to using the money that she had given him for her niece’s upcoming surgery.

“I was livid,” she recalled.

