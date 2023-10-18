Her Brother Shared How He Wanted A Divorce In The Middle Of Their Thanksgiving Family Dinner, And She Called Him Out For Not Choosing An Appropriate Time Or Place To Announce That

This woman is Canadian, and in Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October.

And since she just bought a house this past summer and was able to take off of work on Thanksgiving, she decided to host the holiday for her family at her home.

Aside from herself, her mom, her two brothers, Bill and Dave, and Dave’s wife, Yvonne, attended the dinner.

Anyway, everything seemed to be off to a great start, and she and her family began enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner. But then, in the middle of their meal, her brother Dave decided to announce that he wanted a divorce from Yvonne.

Now, Yvonne was obviously completely caught off guard and very upset. Her brother also claimed that he planned to wait to tell his wife the news, but he just “couldn’t take it anymore.”

According to her, the reason for Dave and Yvonne’s divorce depends on who you talk to.

“Yvonne says she thinks Dave must be cheating on her, and Dave says it’s because he has realized he’s gay,” she revealed.

Regardless of the reasoning, though, she simply didn’t think that Thanksgiving dinner at her home was the right place for her brother to tell his spouse that he wanted a divorce.

She wound up telling Dave that, too, but he just didn’t agree with her. In fact, he instead accused her of being too sensitive because it was her first time ever hosting a holiday.

