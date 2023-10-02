Her Dad Wants To Give His New Daughter The Same Name As Her, So She Got Her Grandparents Involved To Prevent Him From Doing This

This 16-year-old girl’s mom and dad were quite young when they welcomed her into the world. Her mom never had a family to call her own, and her mom started getting close to her dad at the age of 12.

It was then that her dad’s family essentially became her mom’s family, too. Her mom and dad dated throughout all of high school, and they had right just after they graduated.

Tragically, her mom passed away at the age of 19 after dying in her sleep.

“My dad was never interested in me, and he and my grandparents fought a lot from the time I was born to the time my mom died,” she explained.

“They were disgusted with his lack of love or concern for me. They wanted him to be a better father than he was being and apparently pointed out my mom was the same age as him and had stepped up.”

“But he wasn’t interested. After mom died, my grandparents were terrified that my dad would [mess] me up. So they made a deal with him.”

Her grandparents told her dad that they would be raising her, and in exchange, he would get some money from them every single month to spend how he wanted.

She knows the deal appears bizarre, but her grandparents saw this as the only way for them to be able to keep her dad from being in her life since he didn’t care to actually be a parent.

As a child, she never saw her dad once. But several years ago, she did get to see him for the first time in her life, and it was at a distance.

